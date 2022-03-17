Three Things to Know: Timberwolves latest team to enjoy rubbing salt in Lakers’ wounds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great.

1) Beverley, Timberwolves clown Westbrook as they blow out Lakers

The schadenfreude is running strong around the NBA — fans and players of 29 teams are enjoying watching these Lakers struggle. Young, upstart teams are not afraid to trash talk these Lakers — it’s not like Los Angeles can make them pay on the court. Back in January, the upstart Grizzlies laughed it up and talked trash as they thrashed LeBron James and the Lakers. LeBron was frustrated.

Wednesday night it was Timberwolves’ turn.

They clowned the Lakers during a blowout win — specifically, Patrick Beverley and teammates made sure to rub salt in the wound of Russell Westbrook‘s play (Westbrook and Beverley have a long, long-running beef).

Pat Bev appears to call Russ "trash" after a steal 👀 pic.twitter.com/Da0uVeHJOQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2022

Karl-Anthony Towns looking to see who opened that door before Russell Westbrook's airball 🤣pic.twitter.com/0vtJkgxcDP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 17, 2022

Beverley, ever the trash talker, flexed a little on LeBron, too.

Pat Beverly flexing on LeBron James 😤 Beverly is having fun but King James not so much 👀pic.twitter.com/LLpwNYwr5P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 17, 2022

Minnesota cruised to a 124-104 win behind 30 from Karl-Anthony Towns and 27 from Anthony Edwards. Minnesota’s players enjoyed every minute of it. Westbrook’s reaction after the game?

"The trash talking doesn't bother me none. Nobody over there has done anything in this league.”⁰⁰Russ responds to T-Wolves trash talk (via @SpectrumSN)pic.twitter.com/XMlRepOx5V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2022

Beverley had a comeback for that, too.

Playoffs every year. 2 western conference finals with 2 different Teams👀👀👀 individual stats or team stats? I thought it was a team sport?? https://t.co/wlPhFB9alQ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) March 17, 2022

LeBron, however, was honest about this season.

LeBron admits this season has tested his patience more than last few years. “Testing your patience and how you can keep the focus and not fall into the notion of a losing mentality … I would never put myself in a position where I feel like I’m losing even though (losses mount)” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) March 17, 2022

The reaction of Lakers fans to all this? Hey, look over here, the Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman!

2) Spencer Dinwiddie‘s revenge tour came to Brooklyn, he drained game-winner

On Sunday, Spencer Dinwiddie knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer giving the Mavericks the win over the Celtics.

Wednesday night, he took the pass from Luka Doncic and buried his former team, the Brooklyn Nets, with a game-winner from beyond the arc.

Luka Doncic continues his run of the best basketball of his career, scoring 37 with nine rebounds and nine assists — he had the Barclays Center buzzing. Dinwiddie added 22 for Dallas, Kevin Durant led the Nets with 23.

Since coming over in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Dinwiddie is averaging 17.9 points a game and shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. He is thriving as a secondary shot creator next to Doncic — and Luka clearly trusts him. He threw Dinwiddie the rock with the game in the line.

Dallas has won 8-of-10 and is hitting its stride just as the playoffs are around the corner.

3) Stephen Curry leaves game with injured foot, gets MRI, Warriors get blown out

The Warriors championship trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were together all of one game when an injury snakebit this team. Again.

It happened when Marcus Smart, diving for a loose ball, rolled up the foot of Stephen Curry.

Steph came up limping after fighting for a loose ball pic.twitter.com/hOjIvE2f8k — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Curry came off the court soon after not to return, and he got an MRI after the game (the Warriors have not released the results yet). Draymond Green said he does not expect Curry to play on Sunday when the Warriors play next and host the Spurs.

Later on that same play, Smart did something that had Steve Kerr and the Warriors irate — a kick to the chest of Klay Thompson as Smart tried to adjust midair lost control of his body.

Another angle of Marcus Smart and Klay getting tangled up 😮 pic.twitter.com/IgbtvTEWOw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

The foul on Curry was not a dirty play, Smart was going for a loose ball. At worst you could argue Smart was reckless, and you could debate that. Smart was reckless, at least, in kicking Thompson; he earned that technical (and any fines that come with it).

The game itself was a blowout, with the Celtics holding the Warriors to 32 first-half points and crushing Golden state 110-88 behind 26 each from Jayson Brown and Jaylen Tatum. Boston brought playoff intensity, energy and defense to this game, and the Warriors will have to rise to that level when the games get serious next month.

Highlight of the Night: Lonnie Walker IV drains game-winner for Spurs

This was an entertaining “point guards of the future” showdown between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (36 points, eight assists) and Dejounte Murray (26 points, 12 assists), but when the game was on the line it was a sweet pump fake and 3-pointer from Lonnie Walker IV for the win.

Yesterday’s scores:

Charlotte 116, Atlanta 106

Philadelphia 118, Cleveland 114

Denver 127, Washington 109

Dallas 113, Brooklyn 111

New York 128, Portland 98

Phoenix 129, Houston 112

Minnesota 124, LA Lakers 104

San Antonio 122, Oklahoma City 120

Utah 125, Chicago 110

Boston 110, Golden State 88

Milwaukee 135, Sacramento 126

Toronto 103, LA Clippers 100