Stephen Curry reportedly out indefinitely with sprained foot, “optimism” he is back for playoffs

By Mar 17, 2022, 12:36 PM EDT
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
0 Comments

This is not good news, but it could have been much worse.

Stephen Curry is out indefinitely with a sprained left foot, but X-rays showed no broken bones from the injury suffered Wednesday night when Marcus Smart rolled up his foot diving for a loose ball. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news, and Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburn of ESPN added depth.

The playoffs start in a month, and while the timeline for Curry’s return would depend on the severity of the sprain, with a mild-to-moderate foot sprain a player traditionally is out 2-4 weeks.

Golden State would be in trouble in the postseason if he cannot play. The Warriors are not the same offensive team without the gravity of Curry pulling defenders out of position to stop his shooting, and there will be no easy rounds in these West playoffs (as things stand today, Golden State would open the playoffs against Nikola Jokic and Denver).

Curry limped off the court in the second Warriors game against the Celtics after Smart, diving for a loose ball, rolled up his foot.

Curry did not return to the game.

Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson had gotten back together for one game after injuries kept at least one of them off the court for more than 1,000 days, and then the basketball gods struck again.

Steve Kerr and Warriors fans were mad at Smart for the play, but he was diving for a loose ball, it was not a dirty play. That’s basketball. (Smart’s kick to Klay Thompson on that same play deserved the Flagrant One foul he got.)

Check out more on the Warriors

Stephen Curry leaves game with injured foot, MRI results pending (VIDEO)
Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves
Three Things to Know: Timberwolves latest team to enjoy rubbing salt in Lakers’...
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
NBA Power Rankings: Suns, Heat remain on top, put Grizzlies as contenders,...