Stephen Curry reportedly out indefinitely with sprained foot, “optimism” he is back for playoffs

This is not good news, but it could have been much worse.

Stephen Curry is out indefinitely with a sprained left foot, but X-rays showed no broken bones from the injury suffered Wednesday night when Marcus Smart rolled up his foot diving for a loose ball. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news, and Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburn of ESPN added depth.

Warriors star Stephen Curry has been diagnosed with a sprained ligament in left foot that will sideline him indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. X-rays on the foot returned negative Wednesday night – meaning no fracture or major damage, a sigh of relief. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2022

Initial evaluation of Steph Curry's sprained ligament in his left foot offers optimism that he can return by the start of the playoffs in mid-April, but he's expected to see specialists soon for further evaluation, sources tell @ramonashelburne

and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2022

The playoffs start in a month, and while the timeline for Curry’s return would depend on the severity of the sprain, with a mild-to-moderate foot sprain a player traditionally is out 2-4 weeks.

Golden State would be in trouble in the postseason if he cannot play. The Warriors are not the same offensive team without the gravity of Curry pulling defenders out of position to stop his shooting, and there will be no easy rounds in these West playoffs (as things stand today, Golden State would open the playoffs against Nikola Jokic and Denver).

Curry limped off the court in the second Warriors game against the Celtics after Smart, diving for a loose ball, rolled up his foot.

Steph came up limping after fighting for a loose ball pic.twitter.com/hOjIvE2f8k — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Curry did not return to the game.

Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson had gotten back together for one game after injuries kept at least one of them off the court for more than 1,000 days, and then the basketball gods struck again.

Steve Kerr and Warriors fans were mad at Smart for the play, but he was diving for a loose ball, it was not a dirty play. That’s basketball. (Smart’s kick to Klay Thompson on that same play deserved the Flagrant One foul he got.)