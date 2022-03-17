Stephen Curry leaves game with injured foot, MRI results pending (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After not playing together for more than 1,000 days, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were together all of one game before an injury separated them. Again.

Curry had to leave the Warriors game against the Celtics Wednesday when Marcus Smart, diving for a loose ball, rolled up Curry’s foot.

Steph came up limping after fighting for a loose ball pic.twitter.com/hOjIvE2f8k — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Curry limped for a minute, then jogged back to the locker room. He never came out, the Warriors saying he was suffering “left foot soreness.”

Steve Kerr said after the game Curry was getting an MRI (the results of the test are not yet public). Green said he did not expect Curry to play in the Warriors’ next game (Sunday vs. San Antonio).

With the playoffs starting in a month, there is reason for concern in Warriors’ nation. There will be no easy rounds in the West (if the playoffs started today, Golden State would get Nikola Jokic and Denver), and the Warriors are not near the same team without Curry.

Kerr and the Warriors had another reason to be mad at Smart — on that same play he had a kick to the chest of Thompson. Smart tried to adjust mid-air to defend Thompson and lost control of his body.

Another angle of Marcus Smart and Klay getting tangled up 😮 pic.twitter.com/IgbtvTEWOw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Smart got a deserved flagrant foul for that play.

Kerr and Smart had words after this — the Warriors were mad about both plays and Kerr urged the officials to review them.

The interaction between Marcus Smart and Steve Kerr after Steph Curry was headed for the locker room. pic.twitter.com/y0NbQ20Upp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 17, 2022

After the game, Green was among several Warriors players who said they didn’t think Smart’s play on Curry was dirty, although Kerr called it “dangerous.” Smart could see a fine for the kick to Thompson.

The game itself was a blowout, with the Celtics holding the Warriors to 32 first-half points and crushing Golden state 110-88 behind 26 each from Jayson Brown and Jaylen Tatum. It’s still a quality win for the Celtics on a tough road trip.