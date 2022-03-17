Louisville hiring Knicks assistant Kenny Payne as head coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Knicks will reportedly keep Tom Thibodeau as coach into next season.

But they’re losing one of his assistants.

Gary B. Graves of the Associated Press:

Louisville and Kenny Payne have agreed on a deal for the former Cardinals player and current New York Knicks assistant to become the men’s basketball program’s first Black head coach, said a person with knowledge of the situation.

Maybe the Knicks will use this vacancy to hire a stronger in-next-season replacement option for Thibodeau, who has drawn criticism from within the organization. New York lost assistant Mike Woodson, who previously head-coached the Hawks and Knicks, to University of Indiana last year. New York’s associate head coach, Johnnie Bryant, has no prior head-coaching experience.

Payne, who came to the Knicks from University of Kentucky in 2020, has mostly worked as a college assistant. Known as an excellent recruiter, he will probably have an easier time attracting top talent to a potentially premier program like Louisville than the Knicks have had luring stars.