The Spurs announced earlier in the day Doug McDermott was expected to miss the rest of the season with a sprained ankle. San Antonio blew a 16-point second-half lead to the lowly Thunder.

But Lonnie Walker ensured the Spurs ended Wednesday on a high note, hitting the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left in a 122-120 victory

“Once I touched it, I was going to let it fly, regardless,” Walker said. “Even if I had the starting five and the referees on me, it was going up.”