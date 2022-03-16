Spencer Dinwiddie hits yet another game-winner against a former team

Spencer Dinwiddie hits game-winners against his former teams.
Again and again.
After besting the Pistons twice a few years ago, Dinwiddie toppled the Nets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in his return to Brooklyn on Wednesday. That gave the Mavericks a 113-111 victory and Dinwiddie game-winning triples in consecutive games.
He also hit the go-ahead 3-pointer against the Celtics on Sunday. Dinwiddie clearly hits game–winners against teams he hasn’t played for, too. His latest clutch basket ensured Dallas didn’t waste Luka Doncic‘s 37-point, nine-rebound, nine-assist performance.
The Mavericks sure are glad they got Dinwiddie.