Spencer Dinwiddie hits yet another game-winner against a former team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Spencer Dinwiddie hits game-winners against his former teams.

Again and again.

After besting the Pistons twice a few years ago, Dinwiddie toppled the Nets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in his return to Brooklyn on Wednesday. That gave the Mavericks a 113-111 victory and Dinwiddie game-winning triples in consecutive games.

He also hit the go-ahead 3-pointer against the Celtics on Sunday. Dinwiddie clearly hits game–winners against teams he hasn’t played for, too. His latest clutch basket ensured Dallas didn’t waste Luka Doncic‘s 37-point, nine-rebound, nine-assist performance.

The Mavericks sure are glad they got Dinwiddie.