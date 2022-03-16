Kentucky coach John Calipari tells a great Karl-Anthony Towns story

By Mar 16, 2022, 3:11 PM EDT
0 Comments

Everyone noticed when Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points in the third quarter and dropped 60 on the Spurs Monday night.

That includes Towns’ college coach, Kentucky’s John Calipari, who wanted to congratulate Towns but also decided to have a little fun with him in the process. Calipari told the story on Twitter.

That is awesome.

Calipari’s got a few other things on his mind — his No. 2 seed Wildcats open the NCAA Tournament Friday against St. Peter’s — but he made time for a player and to shout him out. And then plugged his program on Twitter because that’s part of what Calipari does.

Still, that is an awesome Towns story.

