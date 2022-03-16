Kentucky coach John Calipari tells a great Karl-Anthony Towns story

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Everyone noticed when Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points in the third quarter and dropped 60 on the Spurs Monday night.

That includes Towns’ college coach, Kentucky’s John Calipari, who wanted to congratulate Towns but also decided to have a little fun with him in the process. Calipari told the story on Twitter.

I have to share a conversation I had w/ @KarlTowns this morning that absolutely made my day. I left Karl a voicemail saying, “Heard you had 32 points last night”, knowing he had 32 IN THE THIRD QUARTER. Immediately, he calls back & as soon as I answer, he yells, “SIXTY!!!” — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 15, 2022

I told him I needed him to sign the game ball and send it to me, so I can put it in my office and he said he’s going to send me a TV instead, so I can watch the replay of him winning the three-point contest because I never let him shoot threes. LOL! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 15, 2022

That is awesome.

Calipari’s got a few other things on his mind — his No. 2 seed Wildcats open the NCAA Tournament Friday against St. Peter’s — but he made time for a player and to shout him out. And then plugged his program on Twitter because that’s part of what Calipari does.

What a man he has become! So proud of you, @karltowns. For what you’ve done…and what you will still do! Karl is one of the special players we’ve had here, who didn’t score like they wanted, but learned how to fight and how to be a great teammate…and I am so proud of them all! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) March 15, 2022

Still, that is an awesome Towns story.