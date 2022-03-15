Watch Nets’ Kyrie Irving put up 41 points — in the first half

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Including tonight in Orlando, Kyrie Irving has just four regular season games left with the Nets (unless the vaccine mandate changes in New York City).

He’s taking full advantage, dropping 41 in the first half in Orlando Tuesday night.

One of 14 buckets for KAI in the first half (yes, you read that right) pic.twitter.com/ihz8aDypjP — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 16, 2022

We're just trying to keep up with all the buckets pic.twitter.com/B7mQJWmnc7 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 16, 2022

Irving didn’t slow down to start the second half.

KYRIE HAS 51 POINTS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MSE4IAqZuA — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 16, 2022

Karl-Anthony Towns‘ season-high of 60 may not last very long.