Watch Nets’ Kyrie Irving put up 41 points — in the first half

By Mar 15, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT
0 Comments

Including tonight in Orlando, Kyrie Irving has just four regular season games left with the Nets (unless the vaccine mandate changes in New York City).

He’s taking full advantage, dropping 41 in the first half in Orlando Tuesday night.

Irving didn’t slow down to start the second half.

Karl-Anthony Townsseason-high of 60 may not last very long.

Check out more on the Nets

Ben Simmons at Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
Nets coach Steve Nash: ‘Extremely high hopes’ Ben Simmons plays...
Kyrie Irving at New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets
NBA fines Nets $50K for unvaccinated Kyrie Irving entering locker room
New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets
Three Things to Know: Durant drops 53, Nets becoming playoff team no top...