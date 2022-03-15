Watch Karl-Anthony Towns score NBA season-high 60 on Spurs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Karl-Anthony Towns was getting to his spots and there was nothing the Spurs could do about it.

Towns lived up to his self-proclaimed “greatest big man shooter of all time” title hitting 11-of-14 at the rim, plus was 6-of-10 shooting straight-on 3-pointers from the top of the arc, his two favorite spots on the floor. Add in he was 15-of-16 at the free throw line.

Towns took over in the third and scored 32 in the frame on his way to an NBA-season high 60 points on the night — also his new personal best — as the Timberwolves beat the Spurs 149-139 on Monday night.

60 PTS FOR KAT 💥 pic.twitter.com/iBT9mFAMyL — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 15, 2022

With his 60, Towns passed LeBron James and Trae Young, who had been tied for the season high with 56.

Towns finished the night shooting 19-of-31 plus pulled down 17 rebounds. The starting guard combo of Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell combined for 39 points to help the Timberwolves to the win.

With the win, the Timberwolves move to 40-30 and sit as the No. 7 seed in the West, just 1.5 games back of the Nuggets (who also won on Monday) in the race for the No. 6 seed (and avoiding the play-in).