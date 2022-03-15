Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen broke his finger last week and faced the always-nerve-wracking indefinite timeline.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Cleveland Cavaliers star Jarrett Allen will not have surgery on his fractured left middle finger, and there is optimism he could return before the end of the regular season, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Allen, 23, was deliberating if he would undergo a surgical procedure or allow the finger to heal organically, sources said.

A first-time All-Star, Allen has joined Darius Garland and Evan Mobley in giving Cleveland a strong young nucleus. They have the Cavaliers on pace to make the playoffs for the first time in four years and first time without LeBron James in 24 years.

It’d be nice if Allen were available to help this team see its breakout season through to the postseason.

The center has formed a strong two-big defensive tandem with Mobley and has proved ultra-efficient as an offensive finisher. The Cavs are 4-8 without him this season.