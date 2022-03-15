Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Nets hoped Ben Simmons would hit the floor with his teammates after they returned from Philadelphia on Thursday then actually play this month.

Where does his progress stand?

Nick Friedell of ESPN:

Steve Nash said after the shootaround Tuesday that he has “extremely high hopes that we’ll see him in the regular season.” “He’s just doing his rehab, strengthening,” Nash said. “We’re still doing that side of things rather than court work right now.”

Simmons, who’s been dealing with a back issue, has been limited to individual work. Whatever confidence Nash is projecting, neither the coach nor Nets nor organization are reliable. Simmons’ lack of apparent progress seems more telling – and is not encouraging.

Reminder: The Nets – in the midst of trying to win a championship with Kevin Durant and at least a part-time Kyrie Irving – traded a star for someone who, for whatever reasons, hasn’t played all season. James Harden obviously tried to force Brooklyn’s hand. But betting on Simmons was a choice.

There’s still time for it to pay off, but for this season, the clock is ticking.