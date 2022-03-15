Magic: Jonathan Isaac to miss second straight full season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Isaac looked like he might be the Magic’s next star.

But he will now go more than two full seasons without playing.

Isaac tore his ACL in August 2020, missed last season and will miss all of this season.

Magic release:

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. “First and foremost, the care of our players will always be our top priority,” said Weltman. “We have to remember that Jonathan (Isaac) has missed essentially two years. While it continues to be a day-to-day process for him as he continues to strengthen and condition all aspects of his body, we feel we have reached a point where it would be prudent to say that he will not play this season. I understand this can be frustrating to our fans, but Jonathan has worked extremely hard and he is eager to return to game action, which is why we must continue to manage his rehabilitation with the big picture in mind. Quite frankly, we are just out of time to ramp him up to play in games this season.”

The big question: Are Isaac’s knee problems so severe that he must miss so much time (scary)? Or are the Magic, heading nowhere but higher in the draft, just showing extra caution in a lost season (benign)? Isaac, now 24, had knee issues even before tearing his ACL.

Signed during his absence, Isaac’s contract extension has three years and $52.2 million remaining.

Isaac’s profile has grown due to his stances, but his platform was built on his basketball talent. At some point, a return to the court would be welcome in Orlando.