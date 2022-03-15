Bucks beat Jazz in Utah for first time since 2001!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bucks got big outputs from their big three: Ray Allen (32 points), Glenn Robinson (28 points) and Sam Cassell (25 points). Milwaukee held Jazz star Karl Malone in check (15 points on 4-of-12 shooting). In fact, Utah’s starters got so out of rhythm, backup John Starks led the Jazz in scoring (20 points). Final score: Bucks 117, Jazz 111 in overtime.

That game – the 2001 season opener – was the last time the Bucks won in Utah.

Until last night.

Milwaukee beat the Jazz 117-111 on the road yesterday, ending a historically long skid.

Between 1987 and 2013, the Bucks went nearly 26 years without beating the Suns in Phoenix. The Hawks (1997-2020) and Wizards (1999-present) went/have gone gone nearly 23 years without beating the Spurs in San Antonio.

Otherwise, no NBA team has ever had a longer road drought against a particular team than the Bucks against the Jazz. In more than 20 years between victories in Utah, Milwaukee went 0-19 in Salt Lake City.

Here are the longest spans between road wins in a matchup:

*Using projected opening night of next season (Oct. 18, 2022), because the Wizards have already lost in San Antonio this season.

**Using March 27, when the Timberwolves visit Boston.