Bucks beat Jazz in Utah for first time since 2001!

The Bucks got big outputs from their big three: Ray Allen (32 points), Glenn Robinson (28 points) and Sam Cassell (25 points). Milwaukee held Jazz star Karl Malone in check (15 points on 4-of-12 shooting). In fact, Utah’s starters got so out of rhythm, backup John Starks led the Jazz in scoring (20 points). Final score: Bucks 117, Jazz 111 in overtime.
That game – the 2001 season opener – was the last time the Bucks won in Utah.
Until last night.
Milwaukee beat the Jazz 117-111 on the road yesterday, ending a historically long skid.
Between 1987 and 2013, the Bucks went nearly 26 years without beating the Suns in Phoenix. The Hawks (1997-2020) and Wizards (1999-present) went/have gone gone nearly 23 years without beating the Spurs in San Antonio.
Otherwise, no NBA team has ever had a longer road drought against a particular team than the Bucks against the Jazz. In more than 20 years between victories in Utah, Milwaukee went 0-19 in Salt Lake City.
Here are the longest spans between road wins in a matchup:
*Using projected opening night of next season (Oct. 18, 2022), because the Wizards have already lost in San Antonio this season.
**Using March 27, when the Timberwolves visit Boston.