Thunder, Grizzlies game delayed when both teams wear white uniforms

By Mar 14, 2022, 7:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Until five years ago the NBA uniform rule was clear: The home team wears a light (usually white) uniform, the visitor a darker uniform. However, the league changed that so that the home team could choose — if the Celtics want to wear their green uniforms, for example, or the Bulls their red — they can, and the visitor has to choose a light color.

That led to some confusion in Oklahoma City Sunday when the Thunder came out in their home whites — and so did the Grizzlies.

The officials quickly remedied this mishap, sending the visiting Grizzlies back to change into their darker blue uniforms, but that delayed the start of the game a few minutes.

Let’s cut the equipment managers a break here — that is one of the league’s more thankless and challenging jobs. Mistakes and miscommunications happen, and frankly this one was kind of funny.

The Grizzlies in their blue went on to get the win, 125-118.

Check out more on the Grizzlies

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics
NBA Power Rankings: Suns hang on to top spot but Celtics, 76ers gaining
Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets
Three Things to Know: Durant is still very good at basketball, for Nets that’s...
Jayson Tatum and P.J. Tucker in Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
PBT Podcast: Ranking NBA’s best-of-the-rest teams