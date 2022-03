Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If only there were a metaphor for the performance the Lakers put on the floor in Phoenix yesterday.

Anyway, the Suns held a puppy race during their win over Los Angeles yesterday. Like a good baby race, little creatures scooting around the court is delightful. But this contest included some, um, extra hijinks at the 32-second mark of this video.