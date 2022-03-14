NBA fines Nets $50K for unvaccinated Kyrie Irving entering locker room

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unvaccinated Kyrie Irving playing Nets home games? Not allowed.

Irving sitting unmasked in the stands of Nets home games? Allowed.

Irving entering the Nets’ locker room during home games? Apparently not allowed.

NBA release:

The Brooklyn Nets organization has been fined $50,000 for violating local New York City law and league health and safety protocols during the team’s March 13th game against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center, the NBA announced today. The violation occurred when the Nets permitted Kyrie Irving, who was in attendance at the game, to enter the team’s locker room.

These lines sure look inconsistent.

After the players’ union fought off a vaccine mandate, the NBA has effectively outsourced its vaccine enforcement to local governments – and doubled down with league backing. The NBA could have just let the Nets face whatever penalties New York levied for this violation of city regulations. Instead, the league took this extra step.

Which is a curious decision considering NBA commissioner Adam Silver has taken issue with New York’s rules.