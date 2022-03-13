Watch full Kevin Garnett Celtics’ jersey retirement ceremony

It was a powerful and emotional ceremony — one fitting for a powerful and emotional player.
Kevin Garnett was Defensive Player of the Year, All-NBA First Team, five-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive Team member in his six seasons playing for the Boston Celtics.
He also led the 2008 team to an NBA title.
All of that earned Garnett watching his No. 5 jersey being retired and hoisted to the rafters of the TD Garden in Boston in a ceremony on Sunday.
WATCH: Kevin Garnett raises #5 into the rafters at TD Garden #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/Px27Jn2R7o
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2022
Maybe the highlight of the ceremony was Ray Allen coming out on the court, reuniting with Paul Peirce and Garnett — putting behind them was bitterness left after Allen went to Miami — and hugging it out (as they had done at the 75th Anniversary Team event All-Star weekend).
"It's good to see Ray Allen here." 💚
THIS moment #BleedGreen @paulpierce34 @KevinGarnett5KG pic.twitter.com/yUlSMwnFmY
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2022
And finally, KG expressed his love for Boston, the Celtics and their fans.
KG shares final words with the #Celtics organization, teammates, and fans pic.twitter.com/VClzOP6ICm
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2022
It was a perfect ceremony befitting KG and his legacy.