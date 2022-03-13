Watch full Kevin Garnett Celtics’ jersey retirement ceremony

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was a powerful and emotional ceremony — one fitting for a powerful and emotional player.

Kevin Garnett was Defensive Player of the Year, All-NBA First Team, five-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive Team member in his six seasons playing for the Boston Celtics.

He also led the 2008 team to an NBA title.

All of that earned Garnett watching his No. 5 jersey being retired and hoisted to the rafters of the TD Garden in Boston in a ceremony on Sunday.

WATCH: Kevin Garnett raises #5 into the rafters at TD Garden #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/Px27Jn2R7o — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2022

Maybe the highlight of the ceremony was Ray Allen coming out on the court, reuniting with Paul Peirce and Garnett — putting behind them was bitterness left after Allen went to Miami — and hugging it out (as they had done at the 75th Anniversary Team event All-Star weekend).

And finally, KG expressed his love for Boston, the Celtics and their fans.

KG shares final words with the #Celtics organization, teammates, and fans pic.twitter.com/VClzOP6ICm — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2022

It was a perfect ceremony befitting KG and his legacy.