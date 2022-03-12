Markieff Morris to return after missing 58 games due to whiplash from Jokic hit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was way back on Nov. 8 of last year that the Heat’s Markieff Morris took a cheap shot at Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets big man responded with a cheaper shot, a blindside shoulder to the back knocking Morris to the ground. Jokic got a one-game suspension for his role.

Morris has been out 58 games with whiplash from the incident, but he will return to the Heat lineup Saturday night against the Timberwolves.

Morris had ramped up his workouts in recent weeks to reach this point, and had to be cleared by the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play Panel. He got that go ahead and will suit up.

Morris adds more depth and versatility to the East-leading Heat. Morris averaged 7.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in almost 19 minutes a night off the bench before his injury.