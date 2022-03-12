LeBron, other current, former NBA players react to Popovich setting wins record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gregg Popovich is the winningest coach in NBA history.

When his Spurs beat the Utah Jazz 104-102, it gave Popovich 1,336 wins, breaking a tie with his friend Don Nelson for the most regular season wins by a coach in NBA history.

Popovich is beloved by current and former players around the league, and the congratulations poured in.

Coach POP!!!!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!! #1 ALL TIME WINS!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2022

You The Greatest Coach Of All Time And I’m Thankful And Grateful For You Pop. 🙏🏽 I Love You So Much And You Deserve This And Can’t NOBODY Ever Take This Away From You!!!! 🖤🐐 pic.twitter.com/e5760Ky9E9 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) March 12, 2022

Handing off the all-time wins crown 👑🤝 Hoops legend and long-time friend Don Nelson salutes Coach Pop for passing him on the historic list 💯 pic.twitter.com/zRCCXY76x7 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 12, 2022

“Gregg Popovich’s success with the Spurs is unprecedented in our league so it’s only fitting that he now holds the record for most career wins,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “His leadership and unwavering commitment to the game are widely admired by generations of players and coaches alike. Congratulations to Coach Pop on this latest achievement in his legendary career.”

Congrats to the one and only! 👴🐐 https://t.co/Dlgz1ysXCh — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) March 12, 2022

Huge congrats to Pop, all his staff members during all these years, and the entire @spurs organization for this incredible accomplishment! #GoSpursGo #MostWinsOfAllTime #History @nba — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) March 12, 2022

Congrats Pop ! Your welcome for most of those wins coming against the Mavs ! https://t.co/YuZSxtX7U4 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 12, 2022

“That’s just really cool, man, for him to be the all-time winningest coach and a blessing for me to have played for him.” 👏 🗣️ Monty Williams on Gregg Popovich pic.twitter.com/HgQLy6T2xb — x – Phoenix Suns (@Suns) March 12, 2022

Pop always seemed like his best coaching came in real life, but congrats to all the wins on the court too. 👏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) March 12, 2022

Coach Pop a LEGEND 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/f57mfbKSZ4 — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) March 12, 2022

Congrats Coach Pop !! Awesome coach , even better man . Thanks for our friendship !! #thegoatofcoaching @spurs @NBA — Michael Finley (@MichaelFinley) March 12, 2022

Congrats to Coach Pop @spurs great coach #1 in wins better person.🙏🏾👏🏾🏀🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — mario elie (@marioelie1) March 12, 2022