LeBron, other current, former NBA players react to Popovich setting wins record

By Mar 12, 2022, 9:58 AM EST
Utah Jazz v San Antonio Spurs
Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Gregg Popovich is the winningest coach in NBA history.

When his Spurs beat the Utah Jazz 104-102, it gave Popovich 1,336 wins, breaking a tie with his friend Don Nelson for the most regular season wins by a coach in NBA history.

Popovich is beloved by current and former players around the league, and the congratulations poured in.

“Gregg Popovich’s success with the Spurs is unprecedented in our league so it’s only fitting that he now holds the record for most career wins,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “His leadership and unwavering commitment to the game are widely admired by generations of players and coaches alike. Congratulations to Coach Pop on this latest achievement in his legendary career.”