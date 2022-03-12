Delonte West comes out for Big3 tryouts, earns spot in combine

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Mulvey for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Delonte West, who has been out of the NBA for a decade, is trying to make a comeback as a professional basketball player through the Big3.

The growing 3-on-3 league is in the midst of a series of open tryouts, Saturday they were in Washington D.C., and West came out.

West was one of a handful of players from the tryout to get an invite to the Big3 pre-draft Combine on May 14 in Las Vegas. After that comes the Big3 Draft later in the month.

West had struggled with drug addiction and bipolar disorder both during his career and in recent years. In 2020 a disturbing video of West being attacked and beaten on a Washington D.C. street became public. That was soon followed by a second video showing West handcuffed and apparently talking to the police (or waiting to talk to them), where West accused another man of pulling a gun on him. In the wake of that, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reached out to West to get him needed help.

Things have gone well enough for West to work out in Maryland, preparing for this comeback.

And that comeback took a big step forward on Saturday.