Alex Caruso returns, watch his first buckets back with Bulls

By Mar 12, 2022, 9:56 PM EST
0 Comments

When Alex Caruso said he was close to returning, he meant it.

After missing 22 games due to a fractured wrist, Alex Caruso returned to the court for the Bulls on Saturday night against the Cavaliers.

It didn’t take long before he impacted the game on both ends.

And somewhere, Lakers fans shed a little tear.

Caruso was injured on a flagrant foul by Grayson Allen, but the Bulls’ guard said he was not angry about the experience, he just wanted to play again.

The Bulls will be better with Caruso back, especially once Lonzo Ball — still rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn meniscus — joins him. Combine that duo with promising rookie Ayo Dosunmu and the Bulls defense may get back to a respectable level heading into the playoffs.

Check out more on the Bulls

SPORTS-BKN-BULLS-CARUSO-TB
Alex Caruso “close” to return, says he has “no anger”...
Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics
NBA Power Rankings: Suns hang on to top spot but Celtics, 76ers gaining
Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
Three Things to Know: Embiid? Jokic? Antetokounmpo? NBA MVP race closest...