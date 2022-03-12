Alex Caruso returns, watch his first buckets back with Bulls

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When Alex Caruso said he was close to returning, he meant it.

After missing 22 games due to a fractured wrist, Alex Caruso returned to the court for the Bulls on Saturday night against the Cavaliers.

Standing ovation for Alex Caruso as he enters the game 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ZKyYUcAq6K — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) March 13, 2022

It didn’t take long before he impacted the game on both ends.

The Alex Caruso Experience pic.twitter.com/HyDItQUy5t — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) March 13, 2022

WELCOME BACK CARUSO pic.twitter.com/amJO5egYSB — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) March 13, 2022

And somewhere, Lakers fans shed a little tear.

Caruso was injured on a flagrant foul by Grayson Allen, but the Bulls’ guard said he was not angry about the experience, he just wanted to play again.

The Bulls will be better with Caruso back, especially once Lonzo Ball — still rehabbing from surgery to repair a torn meniscus — joins him. Combine that duo with promising rookie Ayo Dosunmu and the Bulls defense may get back to a respectable level heading into the playoffs.