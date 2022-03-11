Watch Hawks’ Okongwu put Clippers’ Zubac in poster, hang on rim

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ivica Zubac is a huge man and a quality rim protector.

The Hawks’ Onyeka Okongwu did not care. He went up over Zubac and finished the alley-oop, putting the Clipper in a poster. Then Okongwu hung on the rim for good measure.

That. Is. Nasty.

The Hawks went on to get the 112-106 win at home over the Clippers, behind 27 points and 11 dimes by Trae Young. Zubac had himself a game for the Clippers, with 24 points and 12 boards.