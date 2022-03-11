Watch Hawks’ Okongwu put Clippers’ Zubac in poster, hang on rim

By Mar 11, 2022, 10:32 PM EST
Ivica Zubac is a huge man and a quality rim protector.

The Hawks’ Onyeka Okongwu did not care. He went up over Zubac and finished the alley-oop, putting the Clipper in a poster. Then Okongwu hung on the rim for good measure.

That. Is. Nasty.

The Hawks went on to get the 112-106 win at home over the Clippers, behind 27 points and 11 dimes by Trae Young. Zubac had himself a game for the Clippers, with 24 points and 12 boards.

