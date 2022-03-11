Watch Hawks’ Okongwu put Clippers’ Zubac in poster, hang on rim

Ivica Zubac is a huge man and a quality rim protector.
The Hawks’ Onyeka Okongwu did not care. He went up over Zubac and finished the alley-oop, putting the Clipper in a poster. Then Okongwu hung on the rim for good measure.
OO-M-G pic.twitter.com/5LInyOdNuR
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 12, 2022
That. Is. Nasty.
The Hawks went on to get the 112-106 win at home over the Clippers, behind 27 points and 11 dimes by Trae Young. Zubac had himself a game for the Clippers, with 24 points and 12 boards.