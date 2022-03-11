Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unhappy with how the NBA rescheduled its game against the Nuggets, the Warriors didn’t send their top players – Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins – to Denver on Monday.

Which left one young Golden State fan in tears.

NBC Sports Bay Area:

This young fan was upset Steph isn't playing tonight 💔 pic.twitter.com/ErINaQ2DcL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

Well, the Warriors returned to Denver last night – and Curry made up for his prior absence.

Mike Singer of The Denver Post:

Remember the girl who was devastated when Steph missed the last game in Denver? Steph Curry just made her year. pic.twitter.com/c9iyGJhuAx — Mike Singer (@msinger) March 11, 2022

What an awesome moment.

But it also illustrates why the NBA has a problem with teams sitting healthy players. The Warriors resting Curry, Thompson and Wiggins probably helped them get through a grueling season and – ideally for Golden State – long postseason. If so, it’s worth sacrificing a regular-season game. However, fans pay see the best players perform. The NBA is weakened as an entertainment product when stars sit.

Stephen Curry can’t personally greet everyone upset about not seeing their favorite players.