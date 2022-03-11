Kevin Garnett on picture with Ray Allen: ‘Life is about moving, growing’

By Mar 11, 2022, 3:00 PM EST
0 Comments

Kevin Garnett held a grudge for years after Ray Allen left the Celtics for the Heat in 2012.

So, people noticed Garnett’s pained expression while LeBron James dapped up Allen nearby during the NBA’s 75th anniversary team ceremony at the All-Star game. Even if Garnett weren’t responding to Allen and LeBron, the scene fit a narrative.

But Garnett also smiled with Allen (and Paul Pierce) for a photo at the celebration.

That apparently carried significance.

Garnett on “KG Certified“:

We chopped. We chopped.

When we took the picture, he was on my left shoulder. So, he grabbed my head, and I turned around. First thing we did, “What’s up with you, boy? You good” and just went into like we didn’t miss a beat.

Life is about moving, growing.

Garnett and Allen went through too much together – including winning the 2008 championship – to remain estranged over something like Allen changing teams in free agency. Bitterness fades over time, and nostalgia for happier moments intensifies.

More on the Celtics

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics
NBA Power Rankings: Suns hang on to top spot but Celtics, 76ers gaining
Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
Three Things to Know: Embiid? Jokic? Antetokounmpo? NBA MVP race closest...
Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards
Three Things to Know: Porzingis looks like player Wizards need in debut