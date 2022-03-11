Alex Caruso “close” to return, says he has “no anger” over Grayson Allen flagrant

By Mar 11, 2022, 9:27 PM EST
Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
The Chicago Bulls’ struggling defense — 27th in the NBA over the last 15 games (although it has been better of late) — is about to get a boost.

Alex Caruso is close to a return.

Caruso has been out since January when a flagrant foul from Grayson Allen fractured his wrist.

Allen got an underwhelming one-game suspension for that foul.

Bulls fans are still bitter about that, but Caruso said he has moved on. Via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

“I’m over it,” Caruso said… “As far as the play and all that I can’t do anything to change it. The only thing I can do is figure out how I’m gonna get better, how I’m gonna get the team better, how we can win games.

“The six weeks was pretty frustrating, just not being out there with the guys and seeing them win a handful of games in a row, lose a handful of games in a row. The emotions of the season go up and down. So for me, it was just about trying to compartmentalize all that, focus on what I can control and kind of just get back to hoops.”

Caruso also said he never heard from Allen after the injury.

The Bulls are also without Lonzo Ball, who coach Billy Donovan said is running and making progress following surgery to repair his left knee meniscus. The return of Ball and Caruso, along with the emergence of rookie Ayo Dosunmu as a defensive stopper, could have the Bulls defending well again for the postseason.

