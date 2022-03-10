Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Lakers were reportedly on the verge of firing Frank Vogel earlier this season, but the timing has never been quite right. Vogel survived the storm and appears likely to keep his job the rest of the season.

Perhaps, he’d already be gone if the Mavericks didn’t hire Lakers assistant Jason Kidd as head coach last summer.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

I think we both agree, if Jason Kidd, was still on this staff, they would’ve made a coaching change.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Absolutely.

The Lakers – especially LeBron James – certainly thought highly of Kidd. Kidd has done a nice job in Dallas.

But it reflects poorly on the Lakers they didn’t hire a replacement who’d be good enough to replace Vogel. Especially considering the Lakers showed their lack of faith in Vogel with a contract extension for only one year last summer. LeBron’s prime is running out. There should be urgency in having every tool available to win now.

The Lakers wanted to hire former Thunder and Wizards head coach Scott Brooks, but the Trail Blazers outbid Los Angeles and got him. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss will pay significant luxury tax this year – but there are clear limitations. Those types of spending limitations have bugged LeBron before and probably contributed to his exit from the Heat and Cavaliers.

Vogel is a good enough coach that firing him for just anyone wouldn’t be worth the jolt. But it’s surprising new Lakers lead assistant David Fizdale – who previously coached the Grizzlies and Knicks – wouldn’t qualify as a worthwhile replacement.

Alas, he apparently doesn’t, so the Lakers keep stumbling along with Vogel.