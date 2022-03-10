Philadelphia fans boo Simmons during pregame warmups — but cheer his dunk (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nothing has united Philadelphia fans like their anger at Ben Simmons.

Simmons — the man who melted down last playoffs then held out this season saying he was not mentally ready to play while waiting for a trade — returned to Philadelphia for the first time and sat on the bench with his new team (he is not yet ready to play, in part due to back issues).

Simmons did go through a light pregame warmup and Philadelphia fans were ready to boo.

Ben Simmons has taken the floor in Philly. pic.twitter.com/UCMJqkqifH — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 10, 2022

Ben Simmons is out on the floor during warm-ups 😳 You'll never guess: he hasn't taken a shot yet. pic.twitter.com/B2Vpc7Rywa — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 10, 2022

Then, when Ben Simmons dunked the ball — something he did not do against the Hawks in the playoffs a year ago — he got a Bronx cheer from the Sixers faithful.

Not Sixers fans jokingly cheering a Ben Simmons dunk 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tMZY9hhRg3 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 10, 2022

Overall, let’s just say some Sixers fans seemed a little too into booing and taunting Simmons.

Things are getting a 𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙡𝙚 weird down at court level 😳 pic.twitter.com/H2GM0MPldJ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 11, 2022

The game has started with playoff intensity in Philadelphia, and Ben Simmons is going to be feeling the “love” all night from Sixers fans.