Knicks’ Cam Reddish out for season with separated shoulder

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cam Reddish, traded to the Knicks at the deadline and instantly caught in a tug of war between coach Tom Thibodeau and the front office, is now out for the season with a separated shoulder.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news and the Knicks confirmed it.

Cam Reddish sustained a right shoulder AC joint injury in Monday’s game against Sacramento and will miss the remainder of the season. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 10, 2022

A number of top players have been through this same injury.

Other players to sustain AC sprains include Anthony Davis, Pau Gasol, Lauri Markkanen, and Ben Simmons. — Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes) March 10, 2022

Reddish seemed like a good fit for the Knicks: a 6’8″ wing who can defend multiple positions, shoot the 3 (35.9% this season), and can put the ball on the floor and create if called for. At 22, Reddish seemed like a potential partner for R.J. Barrett on the wing in New York.

Except Thibodeau didn’t want him, so Reddish saw limited minutes early after the trade. That changed of late — mostly because injuries forced the coach’s hand — and Reddish had some moments, such as his 17-point game against the Clippers.

Reddish is extension eligible this offseason and the Knicks hoped to get a longer look at him than 215 minutes — how many he played for them this season — before making any decisions. Most likely, the Knicks will let Reddish rehab, he should be healthy enough to train most of the summer, then see where he stands in training camp next fall.