Report: Warriors to workout former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans

There likely isn’t a fit in the Bay Area — Golden State doesn’t have an open roster spot, but it will not stop them from looking.

The Warriors will workout Tyreke Evans this week, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Golden State Warriors are meeting and working out free agent Tyreke Evans in the Bay Area this week, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. The 10-year NBA vet was recently reinstated after a three-year suspension and has visited the Bucks too. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 9, 2022

Evans is looking for a team after being re-instated in the NBA following a two-year suspension for testing positive for a “drug of abuse.”

This offseason, Evans may be able to find a home if the former Rookie of the Year can prove he still can impact games. Evans is 32 and has been out of the game for two years, teams will want to see him before signing him. During his last NBA season — in Indiana in 2018-19 — Evans averaged 10.2 points a game shooting 35.6% from 3. If he can still play at that level, Evans could be part of an NBA rotation again.