LeBron James returning for Lakers-Rockets tonight

Lakers since the All-Star break:

Los Angeles will have another chance to capitalize on LeBron’s dominance tonight against the Rockets.

Mike Trudell of the Lakers:

Frank Vogel confirmed that LeBron James (knee soreness) will start tonight in Houston. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 9, 2022

Even against the lowly Rockets, LeBron could make the difference for the struggling Lakers. Anthony Davis is sidelined. Russell Westbrook is off track. Most of the supporting cast has underwhelmed. LeBron has papered over many of this team’s holes.

More importantly, LeBron is already returning after his knee issue was thought to be potentially more significant. The Lakers (28-36) are trying to hang onto their ninth-place play-in position. They need their best player on the floor as much as possible.