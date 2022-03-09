John Wall reportedly open to Wizards return, Beal hasn’t shot it down

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If a marriage doesn’t work out the first time… try, try again?

That doesn’t seem like a recipe for success, nor a path the Wizards should want to go down, but John Wall desperately wants to play somewhere — anywhere — again and is open to returning to Washington, reports David Aldridge at The Athletic.

Wall would welcome a return to the team that took him with the No. 1 pick in the 2010 draft. It’s something he recently discussed with people close to him and around the league. “That … is true,” one NBA source said Tuesday.

It’s easy to see Wall’s motivation here. The Wizards less so. Sure, they need a new point guard going into next season, but how much better is Wall at this point in his career than the current pairing of Raul Neto and Ish Smith?

Bradley Beal is a crucial voice in this and he isn’t saying yes, but he isn’t saying no, either.

I’m told Beal, though not overtly advocating a Wall return, wouldn’t dismiss a potential reunion out of hand.

The Wizards aren’t about to pull a Lakers and trade all their good role players for an aging star who will not accept a smaller role. The only way this reunion happens is if the Rockets (or whoever might trade for Wall) buys him out, then Wall signs for a minimum deal with the Wizards for next season. Second, Wall would have to accept his role from the outset, he would be a facilitator and floor general, not the hub of the offense. He’s option four or five, and could be on the bench for key stretches.

Even then, I’m not sold the Wizards want to travel that road again.

Wall, however, wants back on the court and is open to anything that makes his goal happen.