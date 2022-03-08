Will Ferrell, er, Jackie Moon came out to help Klay Thompson warm up (VIDEO)

Will Ferrell Jackie Moon, the legendary Flint Tropics owner/coach/starting forward/pregame announcer who helped the ABA team win the MegaBowl, was in the Bay Area Tuesday to help fellow headband enthusiast Klay Thompson warm up to face the Clippers.
Klay had a priceless reaction when Jackie Moon showed up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7rpctBJvzK
Klay scores over his hero Jackie Moon 😂 pic.twitter.com/ji2vfeTmIx
Jackie Moon tries to guard Klay 😂 pic.twitter.com/63plPEZ8x3
Moon, FROM THE LOGO — nothing but net (and a little backboard).
There's a new Splash Bro in town.
JACKIE. MOON. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/sbZBs7n1YK
Love Me Sexy, give that man a 10-day contract.
Will Ferrell is the best.