Will Ferrell, er, Jackie Moon came out to help Klay Thompson warm up (VIDEO)

Will Ferrell Jackie Moon, the legendary Flint Tropics owner/coach/starting forward/pregame announcer who helped the ABA team win the MegaBowl, was in the Bay Area Tuesday to help fellow headband enthusiast Klay Thompson warm up to face the Clippers.

Klay had a priceless reaction when Jackie Moon showed up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7rpctBJvzK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Klay scores over his hero Jackie Moon 😂 pic.twitter.com/ji2vfeTmIx — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Jackie Moon tries to guard Klay 😂 pic.twitter.com/63plPEZ8x3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Moon, FROM THE LOGO — nothing but net (and a little backboard).

There's a new Splash Bro in town. JACKIE. MOON. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/sbZBs7n1YK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

Love Me Sexy, give that man a 10-day contract.

Will Ferrell is the best.