Will Ferrell, er, Jackie Moon came out to help Klay Thompson warm up (VIDEO)

By Mar 8, 2022, 10:29 PM EST
LA Clippers v Golden State Warriors
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Will Ferrell Jackie Moon, the legendary Flint Tropics owner/coach/starting forward/pregame announcer who helped the ABA team win the MegaBowl, was in the Bay Area Tuesday to help fellow headband enthusiast Klay Thompson warm up to face the Clippers.

Moon, FROM THE LOGO — nothing but net (and a little backboard).

Love Me Sexy, give that man a 10-day contract.

Will Ferrell is the best.

Here's more on the Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies
James Wiseman to play two G-League games as he nears Warriors return
Draymond Green at Golden State Warriors v Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas 2020
Draymond Green says he is targeting March 14 (next Monday) for return
Warriors coach Steve Kerr
Unhappy about rescheduling, Warriors not sending three starters to Denver