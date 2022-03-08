James Wiseman to play two G-League games as he nears Warriors return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Golden State needs Draymond Green back, something that may happen next Monday.

They may also soon get the return of James Wiseman to add depth along the front line. He has missed the entire season up to this point after a meniscus tear, but he is now headed for two conditioning games in the G-League, the Warriors announced.

The Warriors have been strong at center most of the season. Kevon Looney has had a bounce-back season, giving them an efficient 6.4 points and 7.6 rebounds a game, plus playing solid defense. When healthy, Green will play key minutes at center as well.

The return of Wiseman will bring added depth for the stretch run and postseason. The deeper the Warriors go into the postseason the less we likely see of Wiseman, but for Golden State it’s about having him ready to take on a growing role next season. Looney is a free agent after this season and the Warriors could decide to hand the center spot over to Wiseman rather than play Looney, if Wiseman can show he is up to the task.

First, he has to get back on the court. That starts in the G-League in the coming days.