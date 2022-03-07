Watch Brandon Ingram pick ball off floor, hook in half-court shot (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brandon Ingram‘s shooting range with time running down… even deeper.

The Pelicans forward lost the ball as he approached halfcourt near the end of the first half, picked it up and launched a hook shot for one of the wildest baskets you’ll see.

Those three points proved critical in getting New Orleans to overtime, but the Nuggets pulled out the 138-130 victory Sunday behind Nikola Jokic. Jokic scored 30 of his 46 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and finished with 12 rebounds, 11 assists, four blocks and three steals.