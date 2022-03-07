Draymond Green says he is targeting March 14 (next Monday) for return

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Draymond Green has been out since Jan. 11, 25 games, with a back issue, and the Warriors have missed him. They have gone 13-12 in those games, have dropped their last four, and over the last 15 games their formerly top-ranked defense is 20th in the league. No Green is a big part of that.

Good news for Warriors fans, Green said on his own podcast he is targeting March 14, next Monday at home against the Wizards, for his return.

Sources say @Money23Green is targeting March 14 to make his return against the Wizards. Sources are Draymond. pic.twitter.com/Ry2k2cN38S — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 8, 2022

Players notoriously think they can return quicker than team doctors will clear them, and the Warriors have made no official announcement. That said, March 14 could be the date.

There would be 14 games left in the Warriors season at that return date, enough time to get back in the rhythm the team had with Green before his injury. Healthy and playing more like they did to start the season — but with Klay Thompson now in the mix — the Warriors would be the biggest threat to the Suns in the West. They would be legit contenders.

But they need a healthy Green for that to happen.