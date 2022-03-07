Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen out indefinitely with fractured finger

By Mar 7, 2022, 1:55 AM EST
Minnesota Timberwolves v Cleveland Cavaliers
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Jarrett Allen left the Cavaliers’ win over the Raptors Sunday with a left quad contusion. However, that’s not the injury that will keep him out for a while.

Allen has suffered a fractured finger, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

There are not a lot of details here — what kind of fracture, what hand and finger — so setting a timeline is impossible. However, with most hand fractures, he would be back before the playoffs, which is what matters most to the Cavaliers. They are not going to rush him.

Allen is having a breakout season, he made his first All-Star team and is averaging 16.3 points and 10.9 rebounds a game. The Cavaliers have been 2.8 points per 100 possessions better with Allen on the court.

The Cavaliers sit as the No. 6 seed in the East, three games up on the Raptors and avoiding the play-in tournament.

Check out more on the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers v Philadelphia 76ers
Maxey scores 33, outduels Garland in dramatic 76ers win over Cavaliers
J.B. Bickerstaff ejected in Charlotte Hornets v Cleveland Cavaliers
Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff fined for ejection-worthy tirade
Jayson Tatum and P.J. Tucker in Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
PBT Podcast: Ranking NBA’s best-of-the-rest teams