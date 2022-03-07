Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen out indefinitely with fractured finger

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jarrett Allen left the Cavaliers’ win over the Raptors Sunday with a left quad contusion. However, that’s not the injury that will keep him out for a while.

Allen has suffered a fractured finger, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen has suffered a fractured finger and is expected to be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2022

Allen also got kneed in the quad tonight during Cleveland’s win over Toronto, but was diagnosed with a broken finger that will now require further evaluation and sideline the star center. https://t.co/cxXy2MaBia — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2022

There are not a lot of details here — what kind of fracture, what hand and finger — so setting a timeline is impossible. However, with most hand fractures, he would be back before the playoffs, which is what matters most to the Cavaliers. They are not going to rush him.

Allen is having a breakout season, he made his first All-Star team and is averaging 16.3 points and 10.9 rebounds a game. The Cavaliers have been 2.8 points per 100 possessions better with Allen on the court.

The Cavaliers sit as the No. 6 seed in the East, three games up on the Raptors and avoiding the play-in tournament.