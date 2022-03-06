Kristaps Porzingis expected to make Wizards debut Sunday vs. Pacers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Washington has made a bet that a Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis duo can help lead them to the playoffs next season.

Porzingis, who has been out with a knee issue since being traded at the deadline, is set to make his Wizards debut on Sunday against the Pacers, reports Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

Kristaps Porzingis is expected to be available tomorrow to make his Wizards debut, @NBCSWashington has learned. As long as things go well in shootaround, it is looking good for him to play. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) March 5, 2022

Porzingis was a full participant in today’s practice for the first time. The Wizards’ hope is that he can get a game under his belt before the upcoming West Coast trip. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) March 5, 2022

When he’s been on the court the past couple of seasons, Porzingis has played at an All-Star level: 19.2 points and 7.7 rebounds a game, while being a quality rim protector on defense and averaging 1.7 blocks a game. He is a career 35.3% shooter from 3, although that number has dipped this season.

It’s the “when he’s been on the court” issue that had Dallas ready to move on from Porzingis. He has not played in more than 57 games in a season (that was the shortened 72-game bubble season) in any of the last three years, and four years ago he missed an entire season with a torn ACL. He simply has not been healthy and available.

Bringing Porzingis and his potential in was part of the plan to get Beal to re-sign with the Wizards this offseason, which he said it was “fair” to say he would do. On that level, the trade for Porzingis — sending out Spencer Dinwiddie (who has lit it up in Dallas) and Davis Bertans — was a win for the Wizards. Porzingis is owed $33.8 million next season and has a $36 million player option for 2023-24 (which he almost certainly will pick up).

Whether that trade win translates to wins on the court remains to be seen, but we will start to find out Sunday.