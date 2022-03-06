Big Baby Davis hilariously got caught on camera trying to slip into courtside seats

By Mar 6, 2022, 7:42 PM EST
0 Comments

Not everything went perfect for the Celtics on Sunday.

The most hilarious part of the broadcast of Boston’s win over Brooklyn was when ABC cut to Celtics champion Big Baby Davis — just as an usher caught him sneaking into courtside seats and tossed him out of them.

I love that in the second half, Davis tried to sneak into a couple of courtside seats he thought he was empty.

Hey Celtics, he’s a champion — hook the man up.

Check out more on the Celtics

Brooklyn Nets v Boston Celtics
Watch Jayson Tatum explode for 54, lead Celtics past Durant, Irving, Nets
Jayson Tatum and P.J. Tucker in Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
PBT Podcast: Ranking NBA’s best-of-the-rest teams
Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns
NBA Power Rakings: Suns stay on top, barely, with Heat, Grizzlies close