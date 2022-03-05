Watch Dorian Finney-Smith drain game-winning 3 for Mavericks vs. Kings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kings thought they had this one. De'Aaron Fox was having a night, tying his career-high with 44 points, and Sacramento led by as many as 19 overall and 15 in the second half.

But the Mavericks — without Luka Doncic due to a left toe sprain — came roaring back, and with the game on the line it was Dorian Finney-Smith from the right corner.

Jalen Brunson did a great job with the drive-and-kick on that play. The Kings’ Justin Holiday cheated in to help on Bronson and left Finney-Smith in the corner.

Brunson finished with 23 points, but Spencer Dinwiddie led the Mavericks a season-high 36 points and seven assists.

In addition to Fox’s big night for Sacramento, Domantas Sabonis scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, but most of that was in the first half. In the second half, Finney-Smith kept him in check.