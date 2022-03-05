Watch Cameron Johnson bank in deep game-winning 3, Suns beat Knicks

With no Chris Paul (fractured thumb) and no Devin Booker (COVID protocols), Cameron Johnson stepped up into the role of closer on the league’s best clutch team.
Johnson capped off a career-high 38 points — 21 of those scored in the fourth quarter — by banking in a deep 3 at the final buzzer to give the Suns a 115-114 win at home against the Knicks.
Mikal Bridges added 20 points for Phoenix.
Julius Randle had 25 to lead a balanced Knicks attack on the night.