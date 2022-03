Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is so, so sweet.

Markelle Fultz has plenty of experience with psychological/medical issues. Magic teammate Cole Anthony apparently has a fear of needles.

It’s hard not to smile watching Fultz be there for Anthony through Anthony’s irrational-yet-relatable hysteria.