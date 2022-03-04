NBA denies expansion report, but Seattle mayor says “odds are high” his city gets team

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

During the height of the pandemic, when NBA owners were losing money due to empty buildings, long-dormant talk of an NBA expansion to 32 teams gained momentum. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver even discussed it, and it felt like there was real momentum behind the idea, with Seattle and Las Vegas as the front runners.

The owners are expected to take up the topic again this summer (although that agenda is not locked in). While league sources previously told NBC Sports some owners have cooled on the idea — they don’t want to further divide the revenue pie, even for the short-term boost of a $166 million (or more) expansion fee check that would go to every team — Bill Simmons put the issue back on a front burner by saying on his podcast he had “intel” that the league would expand soon, and that LeBron James could have an ownership stake in the Vegas team after his playing days end.

On Wednesday, a league spokesman denied Simmons’ report to NBC Sports, saying “there is no truth to it.”

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s job is to be optimistic about things and push for them. He told NBC’s King5 in Seattle he thinks the NBA will expand to his city, but he didn’t put a timeline on it.