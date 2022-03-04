Gary Payton: Shaq would use bathroom in bucket, dump it on rookies

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shaquille O’Neal was a larger-than-life teammate.

Sometimes, that meant extreme generosity. Other times, it meant pranks that (generously) bordered on cruelty.

Add a hazing element, and it apparently got pretty disgusting.

Gary Payton, who played with Shaq on the Lakers and Heat, via VladTV:

We used to always play jokes. Shaq is a jokester. So if one of the rookies would be in the stall, he would take a bucket and use the bathroom in it for about a week. And then all of a sudden, he would pour it on them.

Rookies on teams Payton and Shaq shared: Brian Cook, Luke Walton, Ime Udoka and Maurice Carter in Los Angeles and Wayne Simien, Earl Barron, Gerald Fitch and Matt Walsh, Chris Quinn and Robert Hite in Miami.

Those poor guys.