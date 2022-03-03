PBT Podcast: Ranking NBA’s best-of-the-rest teams

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Five teams have emerged as consensus favorites to win the 2022 NBA title: Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Nets and Brooklyn Nets.

Does anyone else belong in that group?

Eight other teams have at least a 98% chance of making the playoffs, according to The Ringer:

Miami Heat (41-22)

Chicago Bulls (39-23)

Cleveland Cavaliers (36-26)

Boston Celtics (37-27)

Memphis Grizzlies (43-20)

Utah Jazz (39-22)

Dallas Mavericks (37-25)

Denver Nuggets (36-26)

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Dan Devine of The Ringer – who recently wrote an excellent article on the Heat’s playoff hopes – rank those eight best-of-the-rest teams: