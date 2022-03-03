Nets’ Joe Harris out for remainder of season, to have second ankle surgery

By Mar 3, 2022, 7:18 PM EST
0 Comments

There were concerns that Joe HarrisNovember surgery for a loose body in his ankle didn’t take and he could need a second surgery. There had been reports he was having “little setbacks,” which is never a good sign.

Now it is official: Harris will have a second surgery on his ankle and is out for the season, Nets GM Sean Marks told the YES Network.

Harris was shooting 46.6% of the 6.5 3-pointers a game in the early weeks of this season. The Nets made sure to get Seth Curry as part of the Ben Simmons trade to provide some of the floor spacing and shooting that Harris provides, something the Nets need around their stars.

Next season the Nets could be even more dangerous, paring Harris and Curry at points to provide a lot of shooting around Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and likely Kyrie Irving (he can opt-out and become a free agent). For now, they will miss Harris for their stretch run and the postseason.

Check out more on the Nets

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
Three Things to Know: Can we get seven games of Bucks vs. Heat?
Kevin Durant in Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets
Kevin Durant to return for Nets-Heat on Thursday
Houston Rockets v Phoenix Suns
NBA Power Rakings: Suns stay on top, barely, with Heat, Grizzlies close