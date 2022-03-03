Nets’ Joe Harris out for remainder of season, to have second ankle surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There were concerns that Joe Harris‘ November surgery for a loose body in his ankle didn’t take and he could need a second surgery. There had been reports he was having “little setbacks,” which is never a good sign.

Now it is official: Harris will have a second surgery on his ankle and is out for the season, Nets GM Sean Marks told the YES Network.

Breaking: Joe Harris out for the remainder of the season pic.twitter.com/1nsAPeWZcy — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 4, 2022

Harris was shooting 46.6% of the 6.5 3-pointers a game in the early weeks of this season. The Nets made sure to get Seth Curry as part of the Ben Simmons trade to provide some of the floor spacing and shooting that Harris provides, something the Nets need around their stars.

Next season the Nets could be even more dangerous, paring Harris and Curry at points to provide a lot of shooting around Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, and likely Kyrie Irving (he can opt-out and become a free agent). For now, they will miss Harris for their stretch run and the postseason.