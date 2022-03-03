Chandler Parsons tells a fantastic Kobe Bryant story

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kobe Bryant sometimes played mind games with opponents under the guise of complimenting them.

Which made Chandler Parsons nervous when the Rockets played the Lakers in Los Angeles his rookie year.

Parsons was relatively highly paid for a second-round rookie in 2011-12. But he wasn’t in the league of Kobe, the NBA’s highest-paid player.

So, when Kobe called him over during the game to discuss going out that night…

Watch the “All The Smoke” video. Parsons is a fantastic storyteller (warning: profanity).