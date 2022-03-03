Bradley Beal: Fair to say I’m leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards

By Mar 3, 2022, 2:02 PM EST
Wizards star Bradley Beal
G Fiume/Getty Images
Bradley Beal didn’t sign a contract extension. The Wizards kept him through the trade deadline (with minimal choice, considering he suffered a season-ending injury).

That sets up a high-stakes summer.

Beal could re-sign on a five-year max contract projected to be worth about $245 million. Or he could leave Washington high and dry as an unrestricted free agent.

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

Beal has said he wants to retire with the Wizards. He even said, “I’d die in that Wizards jersey.” Numerous times times, Beal has gone out of his way to explain how he’s different, a rare star who’s truly loyal to his team.

It’s hard to see Beal raising expectations of re-signing even further only to dash them.

What could change his leaning between now and free agency, anyway? How bad could Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert, Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford look down the stretch?

Beal is likely saying this only because he knows his plan.

