Bradley Beal: Fair to say I’m leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bradley Beal didn’t sign a contract extension. The Wizards kept him through the trade deadline (with minimal choice, considering he suffered a season-ending injury).

That sets up a high-stakes summer.

Beal could re-sign on a five-year max contract projected to be worth about $245 million. Or he could leave Washington high and dry as an unrestricted free agent.

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

Bradley Beal when asked if it's fair to say he's leaning towards re-signing: "That's fair, that's fair." — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) March 3, 2022

Bradley Beal says not playing the rest of this season will allow him more time to consider his future and also sit back and watch the roster/young players develop. Called it a blessing in disguise, in that regard. More time to make an important decision. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) March 3, 2022

When asked for the most important factors in deciding his future, Bradley Beal said winning and the organization's role in the community. "It's a big summer and I'm excited for it. Ted, Tommy, we all are." — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) March 3, 2022

Beal has said he wants to retire with the Wizards. He even said, “I’d die in that Wizards jersey.” Numerous times times, Beal has gone out of his way to explain how he’s different, a rare star who’s truly loyal to his team.

It’s hard to see Beal raising expectations of re-signing even further only to dash them.

What could change his leaning between now and free agency, anyway? How bad could Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert, Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford look down the stretch?

Beal is likely saying this only because he knows his plan.