Watch Nik Stauskas dominate, put up 57 spot in G-League game

Nik Stauskas could get you a bucket. He’s a strong 3-point shooter who could put the ball on the floor a little and had a couple of 24-point NBA games with the 76ers and Trail Blazers.

But nothing like this — he dropped 57 Tuesday night in a G-League game for the Grand Rapids Gold on Tuesday night, shooting 11-of-15 from 3.

🤯 57 PTS – 20/29 FG – 11/15 3PT 🤯 Nik Stauskas MADE HISTORY! The @NBAGrandRapids star went off for a career-high and franchise record tonight. His 57 points is tied for the sixth highest scoring game in G League history. pic.twitter.com/HC92SU78tw — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 2, 2022

Defenders from the Wisconsin Herd did not read the scouting report and were going under picks and giving him space to shoot early, the buckets started falling and the basket looked big to Stauskas, who set a G-League record with 38 first-half points. Once defenders did start closing out it was too late. He was feeling it.

Stauskas, the No. 8 pick of Kings out of Michigan, is trying to play his way back into the NBA. He got a COVID hardship call-up with the Heat for a couple of games this season, but he’s still trying to find a home with a team that could use a shooter.