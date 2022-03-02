Watch Luka Doncic get up, dunk all over Dwight Howard

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Luka Doncic has hops?

Luka Doncic has hops and showed them off with a well-timed putback dunk all over Dwight Howard on Tuesday night.

LUKA WITH THE PUTBACK 😤 pic.twitter.com/nctuKAuG0t — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 2, 2022

That is nasty.

It was part of a first half Doncic and the Mavericks dominated. The Lakers showed some fight — and some rare defense from them — and fought back in the third quarter, taking the lead for the first half of the fourth quarter.

Then Doncic found a gear no Laker could match — not even LeBron, Doncic went right at him a few times late and scored — and the Mavericks pulled away for the 109-104 win. Dallas has become a clutch team of late. The Lakers are not.