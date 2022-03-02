Watch Luka Doncic get up, dunk all over Dwight Howard

Luka Doncic has hops?
Luka Doncic has hops and showed them off with a well-timed putback dunk all over Dwight Howard on Tuesday night.
LUKA WITH THE PUTBACK 😤 pic.twitter.com/nctuKAuG0t
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 2, 2022
That is nasty.
It was part of a first half Doncic and the Mavericks dominated. The Lakers showed some fight — and some rare defense from them — and fought back in the third quarter, taking the lead for the first half of the fourth quarter.
Then Doncic found a gear no Laker could match — not even LeBron, Doncic went right at him a few times late and scored — and the Mavericks pulled away for the 109-104 win. Dallas has become a clutch team of late. The Lakers are not.