Pelicans: Zion Williamson healing, still out indefinitely

By Mar 2, 2022, 9:00 PM EST
Pelicans star Zion Williamson
Sean Gardner/Getty Images
The Pelicans are surging toward the play-in tournament.

Could they get back their franchise player, Zion Williamson, during the stretch run?

Pelicans release:

Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot. He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities. He remains out indefinitely.

This seems to counter the possibility Williamson will need a second surgery.

All that’s left to worry about is Williamson’s work ethic, whether Williamson trusts the Pelicans, how Williamson treats his teammates, whether Williamson wants to leave New Orleans, whether we can trust this update and Williamson’s ongoing absence with still no end in sight.

